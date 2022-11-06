Himachal needs stable govt, says Modi

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 5

Himachal Pradesh needs a stable government that only the BJP could provide, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally at the Thodo Ground here today.

He said, “Instability existed in Delhi for 30 years, as governments came and went and thousands of crores of rupees were incurred on elections. Such a trend helped forces that wanted to see the nation suffer.” BJP candidates from 18 segments attended the rally.

Parties steeped in corruption Parties that claim to be totally honest are steeped in corruption. Such parties conspire to disintegrate the nation. Himachalis should desist from voting for such divisive forces. —Narendra Modi, PM

He said, “In 2014, people had voted for a stable government and the country’s stability and development had been ensured since then. Stability has helped in controlling terrorism, Naxalism and establish peace in the North-East.”

Modi said, “Neither Himachal forgets me nor can I forget the state.” He reminisced his tenure as state in-charge and took the names of various leaders such as Lakhwinder Rana, Rajeev Bindal, MN Sofat, Virender Kashyap, Ritu Sethi, Ramkumar Bindal as well as Sunder, chowkidar of the local Circuit House.

He said, “Thakur Budh Ram, who had made a mark in mushroom cultivation, was called to Gujarat and felicitated when he was the CM.”

He said, “I had worn a Himachali cap during my visit to Israel. I have been gifting Himachali items to others. Solan has given a message to the whole nation that the BJP’s double-engine government will get a second term in the state.”

The PM said, “There is instability in the Congress, which is divided into several factions, then how can it promise stability. The Congress is known for corruption, nepotism and false promises. During the Congress regime, there were various groups that had vested interests in unstable governments. These groups worked only for their own interests. Himachal being a small state was ignored by the Congress.”

Modi said that smaller states like Goa and Manipur had also opted for a stable government and the trend also changed in bigger states like Uttar Pradesh.

He elaborated upon various developmental initiatives taken by the BJP government for the benefit of common people. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap thanked the Prime Minister for approving the Scheduled Tribe status for the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur.