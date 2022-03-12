Himachal: Plan in place to market natural farming produce

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

The government has set its sight on marketing of natural farming produce. For this, a three-pronged strategy has been worked out.

“We are encouraging farmers to sell their produce at the local level. Round-the-year outlets for selling their produce will be opened in Shimla and Mandi on a pilot basis and one in Delhi. Farmer producer companies are being formed to help farmers sell their produce at remunerative prices and in a transparent manner,” says Rajeshwar Chandel, Executive Director, Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana.

The biggest challenge for the farmers and horticulturalists practising natural farming is to find a remunerative price and a market for their produce. “Locals should have the first right on safe and nutritious food. So, we want farmers to sell a significant portion of their produce locally,” says Chandel.

“We are designing 1,000 canopies for the farmers, wherein they can sell their produce at nearby places. We have already distributed 50 canopies and are waiting for the feedback,” he says.

Next, the farmers can sell their produce at the outlets that the government will initially start in Shimla, Mandi and Delhi. “The number of outlets will be increased, as per the demand. Once consumers know they can get food items round the year at some place, the demand will grow,” says Chandel.

As many as 20 farmer producer companies in the state have been planned this year and at least four are likely to be registered within two months. After initial training, the government expects these companies to run their affairs independently.

“We have signed an MoU with a Hyderabad-based social enterprise Access Livelihood, which will train two members from the cluster where a company will be formed. They will be told about the government schemes and funds the company can avail of, the government compliance, etc,” says Chandel. “And then, they will train other members in their cluster so that an independent and sustainable company can be formed,” he adds.

Once these companies are formed, it will be easy to know the exact amount of produce available at a given point of time and how much more is expected. “Once we know the amount of the produce expected, we can get the companies in touch with the buyers,” says Chandel.