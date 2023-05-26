Himachal Police model among world’s best, claims DGP

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 25

Himachal Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the Himachal Police model was better than the New York Police Department (NYPD), which was considered as one of the best policing models of the world.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said that the police model of Himachal had been recognised as a role model by the World Bank by considering the crash data of the past 6 years and it has provided aid of Rs 51 crore for traffic management considering the commendable job done by the Himachal police.

From the crash data it was revealed that 22 per cent accidents occurred due to lack of crash barriers, 19 per cent because of absence of pedestrian infrastructure and 23 per cent due to black spots. He added that Himachal had registered a decline in the number of road accidents, casualties and injuries.

The DGP said that three districts had been chosen as a pilot project for reducing road accidents and Rs 42 crore would be spent in Shimla and Nurpur. He added that Rs 9 crore will be spent on Palampur-Shilha Chowk road stretch, which is also accident prone. He said that the department was hopeful that the World Bank would provide funds to improve traffic management in other districts as well, including Kullu which was a tourist hub.