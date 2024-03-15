Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

ANI

New Delhi, March 15

In a clear indication that the cross-voting for the lone Rajya Seat in Himachal was still not a closed chapter for the ruling Congress, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Thursday claimed that a former minister and sitting MLA from Kangra district had a big role to play in the polling for the rival BJP candidate.

Speaking at a public meeting at Palampur in Kangra district on Thursday, CM Sukhu said, "As we all know, during the Rajya Sabha elections, six dissident Congress MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate. I have information that a former Congress minister and sitting MLA from Kangra district played the anchor's role during the cross-voting exercise, betraying the government and the party."

"Not just this, on the day of voting for the (state) budget, these six rebel MLAs left for Panchkula in a helicopter, escorted by CRPF personnel and Haryana Police. They were later shifted to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and thereafter, to Gurgram and were busy making plans to topple the government in connivance with the BJP," the CM claimed.

Invoking his loyalty to the party, the Congress leader added, "I have had a long political career of 35 years and struggled to reach where I am now. However, I never took shortcuts or conspired against the party. However, I am used to such challenges and am not afraid of such conspiracies against our government. Unfortunately, however, some people in our party compromised with their principles in exchange for money." "If I am the chief minister today, it is because of the love and faith that the people have in me and the Congress," Sukhu added.

The government will complete its full five-year term and work honestly in the service of the people and the development of the state, the CM said, adding that the period for the tendering process in the state has also been reduced from 51 days to 21 days.

Many critical changes were being made in the spheres of education and health, CM Sukhu said, adding that his government has decided against opening health and educational institutions without proper staff unlike the previous BJP government, which did it for political gain close to the Assembly elections.

The BJP opened 900 educational and health institutions during the last six months of its tenure without any provision for staff or buildings, the CM claimed.

As of now, 55 lakh people have been provided health cards while the state government is organizing Revenue Lok Adalats on the last two days of every month to provide relief to the people, the CM noted, adding that to date, more than 90,000 mutations and 7,000 partition cases have been resolved.

