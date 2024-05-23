Himachal polling party treks 15 km to help specially abled cast vote

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 22

A polling party trudged 15 km in difficult hill terrains to reach Chakki village in the remotest area of the ??Bhattiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba district to help a specially abled person to cast his vote.

Dr Roop Lal, who was part of the polling party, told The Tribune that it was a very challenging task. “The polling party did its job well by traversing 15 km on steep hills and returning through the same route in one day. After that we also helped two specially abled people in adjoining Chihun village to cast their vote. Ritul, Madan Pal and Prakash Singh were other members of the polling party,” he added.

SDM, Bhattiyat, Paras Aggarwal said that this initiative of the Election Commission (EC) had helped differently abled voters in remote areas to cast their votes at their homes. “This will increase the voting percentage and no person will be deprived of the opportunity to cast his vote due to physical disability,” he added.

He said that a mobile polling party appointed in Bhattiyat had done a commendable job by trudging difficult hill terrains within the stipulated time to help specially abled people living in remote areas cast their votes. “This door-to-door voting campaign will run from May 21 to 26 and a total of 425 voters will be able to cast their votes in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency,” he added. He congratulated the polling party that went to Chakki village.

The SDM said, “Nine polling parties have been deputed in 11 sectors of Bhattiyat, which will help differently abled people to cast their votes. A total of 425 voters in Bhattiyat will benefit from this initiative and will be able to cast their votes at their homes.”

