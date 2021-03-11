Himachal Pollution control board holds meet

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 17

The Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board today organised a conference at Government College, Dharamsala, in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order titled Shree Nath Sharma v/s Union of India related to the preparation of District/States Environment Plans across India and its implementation.

In the order, impetus was given to the compliance of the NGT order and having regular monthly meetings of the District Level Committees. As per the order, it may be necessary to hold an annual conference to be presided over by the District Magistrates with the involvement of educational institutions, welfare associations, local bodies including panchayats, eco-clubs, other concerned departments and activists identified by the district administration and nominees of the District Legal Services Authorities. The state pollution control board and environment departments need to coordinate the conferences as per the orders.

Officials from various departments, representatives of hotels and industrial units, NGOs and students were present. RK Nadda, Senior Environmental Engineer, Sanjeev Sharma, Senior Scientific Officer, and Varun Gupta, Assistant Environmental Engineer, made stakeholders aware of environmental laws and requested everyone to abide by the rules for the preservation of ecology.