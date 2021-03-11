Himachal: Portion of Dharampur-Kasauli road caves in; vehicular traffic stays disrupted

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 12

The road leading from Dharampur to Kasauli stayed close for vehicular traffic for several hours on Friday as a major portion caved in near Dharampur this afternoon.

The road had been showing signs of damage since the past several months when the hill lying below it had been excavated for the four-laning of the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway passing below it.

Traffic had to be diverted through the Sanawar road. The Public Works Department (PWD) deputed its staff to create a passage for small vehicles by digging a portion of the hill on the other side of the road.

The road was opened for small vehicles after a few hours as being a long weekend there was a beeline of tourist vehicles for Kasauli.