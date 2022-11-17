Himachal Pradesh agencies under a cloud over paragliding mishaps

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 16

State agencies are under a cloud following rising paragliding mishaps at Bir-Billing. In the past five years, 26 gliders have crashed at different places in Kangra and adjoining Mandi district, killing 12 pilots, including foreigners, and injuring several persons.

The High Court has also taken cognisance of a news item that had appeared in these columns recently pertaining to the death of Navy Lt Commander Viven Dev of Kerala after his glider crashed in a forest near Bir-Billing. The court has taken a serious note of rising paragliding mishaps.

Justice Trilok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the state government.

Several organisations and victims’ family members have demanded a ban on paragliding till the state government frames proper rules and forms separate agencies to implement these.

The Tourism Department has laid down rules but these are rarely followed. The authorities concerned act only when a mishap occurs.

As per the Aero Space Rules laid down in 2004, the government has made it mandatory for a pilot to have a licence issued by the Aero Sport Society of India, carry an internationally homologated design parachute with helmet, have a two-way radio communication system with instrument panel, altimeter, barometer and compass with a speed indicator and two first-aid kits equipped with medicines and bandages.

Besides, there should be ground support with a retrieval vehicle, insurance cover for two persons in tandem flights, and insurance support for arranging a helicopter in case of an emergency.

In February 2020, 24-year-old paraglider Akshaya and co-pilot Shyam Lal were killed when their glider crash-landed near Barot. Both were untrained and had taken off from Billing.

In April 2020, Canadian pilot Cheval Christian Yaves Mare was killed when his paraglider crash-landed near Bir. Cheval was flying alone when the tragedy occurred. He had no knowledge of the topography of the Dhauladhars, which led to the mishap.

In October 2021, Rohit Badhoria, Delhi-based pilot, went missing in the Dhauladhars. His body was recovered after seven months from snow-covered peaks.

In November 2021, Sandeep Chaudhry of Kangra fell and died when his harness and body belts went loose in the air. He was in a tandem flight and the pilot was untrained.

In September, Ghaziabad tourist Akash Aggarwal and co-pilot Rakesh died while taking off from Bir. In October, Jorian Mabia (28), an Army jawan posted in Palampur and native of Chambgut Mizoram, died when his paraglider crash-landed near Bir.