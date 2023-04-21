Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

Ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has handed over his resignation to the party's national president BJP Nadda.

Even as his term was coming to an end, BJP state president Suresh Kshyap submitted his resignation, citing "personal reasons".

However, the resignation of Kashyap when the Shimla Municipal Corporations polls are due on May 2, next month, the development has come as a surprise.

Kashyap, who was appointed as the chief of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on July 22, 2020, following the resignation of Rajeev Bindal, had a lacklustre tenure. The party suffered defeat in the bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies in November 2021. It also lost the Assembly polls held in December 2022.

A two-time MLA from Pachhad, Kashyap was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

The BJP is likely to reorganise its organisational structure in the state soon.

The names doing the rounds for the new party chief include Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti, former Speaker and Sulah MLA Vipin Parmar, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma and former Nahan MLA Rajiv Bindal. The other choice for the post could also be Rajya Sabha MP’s Sikandar Kumar and Indu Goswami, especially in view of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

#BJP #Shimla