Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class 10+2 results out; girls bag top positions in arts, science, commerce

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 29

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) today declared the results of class 10+2 in which top positions in arts, science and commerce streams in the state were grabbed by girls.

In the arts stream, Arshita from DAV Senior Secondary School in Una bagged the first position, scoring 490 out of 500 marks. Shivangi Sharma from Himalayan Public Senior Secondary School in Paprola in Baijnath area of Kangra district bagged the second spot, scoring 487 out of 500 marks. Shalini from Government Senior Secondary School in Nadaun in Hamirpur district remained at the third spot, scoring 486 out of 500 marks.

In the science stream, Kamakshi Sharma from Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School in Baijnath area of Kangra district and Chhaya Chauhan from Snowar Valley Public School in Bajaura in Kullu district together bagged the first position, scoring 494 out of 500 marks. The second spot was bagged by Shruti Sharma from SD Public School in Hamirpur, scoring 492 out of 500 marks. The third position was jointly shared by Angel from Minerva Senior Secondary School in Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district and Piyush Kumar from Him Academy Public School in Hiranagar in Hamirpur district, scoring 491 out of 500 marks.

In the commerce stream, the first position was bagged by Shavya from Government Senior Secondary School in Jassur in Kangra district, scoring 490 out of 500 marks. The second position was bagged by Gurpreet Kaur from Government SM Model Senior Secondary School in Indora in Kangra district, scoring 488 out of 500 marks. The third spot was jointly bagged by Divyansh Aggarwal of Adharsh Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School in Nahan in Sirmour district and Isha Thakur from DAV Senior Secondary School in Una, scoring 487 out of 500 marks.

Students from private schools dominated the top positions in arts and science streams, while students from the government schools dominated the top positions in the commerce stream.

The pass percentage remained at 73.76 percent.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Education Board, said that 41 students have made their place in the list of top 10 students of the board.

Out of these, 30 seats have been secured by girls and 11 seats by boys.

10 students from government institutions and 31 students from private institutions have made their place in the top 10 of merit, he said.

Rakesh added that as compared to last year, the exam results have been declared almost a month earlier this year, for which all the employees of the board deserve praise, who despite facing shortage of staff, have declared the exam results in record time. The Board completed the evaluation of answer sheets in a record time of 25 days, the secretary said.

He added that this year onwards, the Board is going to make the certificates available to the students through Digi Locker along with the declaration of the examination results, so that students do not face problems while admission.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala