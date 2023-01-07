Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said he has submitted the names of his 10 ministerial candidates to the Party High Command and oath will happen once the latter clears the name.

Sukhu who had gone to Delhi to have consultation with the Congress high command returned today.

With the Delhi leadership yet to clear the names, the possibility of having the oath of the ministers on Sunday is diminishing.

Four weeks after Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, the expansion of 28-day-old government is on the cards.

The Congress has won 40 out of 68 assembly seats, including 10 seats from Kangra, seven from Shimla, four each in Una, Solan, and Hamirpur, three in Sirmaur, two each in Chamba and Kullu, and one each in Mandi, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti district and all the regions have to be represented. With PTI inputs

