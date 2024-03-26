Himachal Pradesh Central University professor arrested on charges of sexual harassment

Dharamsala, March 26
Rajinder, a chemistry teacher, has been arrested by the Kangra police from Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus in Shahpur on charges of sexual harassment, SP Kangra Shallini Agnihotri said in a press release issued late on Tuesday evening.
A case has been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.
The accused was a resident of Palampur. The complainant in the case was a PhD student, sources said.
Registrar Suman Sharma at CUHP said that the university had not received any complaint in the matter.
