Himachal Pradesh CM confers PhD degree on 63 varsity students

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 16

A committee will be constituted to examine the possibility of increasing the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over the seventh convocation of Shoolini University here today.

He conferred PhD degrees on 63 students and honoured 77 others with gold medals.

He said, “There is no substitute for hard work. One should continuously strive to achieve goals in life.” The CM said, “Work done with devotion and dedication is also a form of national service and essential for building a good career.” He said, “To provide self-employment opportunities, the government is providing a 50% subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis, e-trucks and e-buses.”

