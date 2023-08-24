Himachal Pradesh CM congratulates ISRO scientists

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today congratulated the scientists of ISRO for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon today.

Sukhu said that it was a historical and memorable moment for India as it became the first country in the world to have a mission to land safely on the South Pole of the lunar surface. “Indian scientists have proved their mettle and brought laurels in the field of space. They been worked day and night for the last 40 days to achieve the feat. It is the triumph of the scientists of India,” he said.

He said that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had established the space research agency in 1962, paving the way for laying a strong foundation for Indian space expeditions.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal also congratulated the scientists for this feat.

