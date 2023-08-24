Himachal Pradesh CM congratulates ISRO scientists

Shimla, August 23
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today congratulated the scientists of ISRO for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon today.
Sukhu said that it was a historical and memorable moment for India as it became the first country in the world to have a mission to land safely on the South Pole of the lunar surface. “Indian scientists have proved their mettle and brought laurels in the field of space. They been worked day and night for the last 40 days to achieve the feat. It is the triumph of the scientists of India,” he said.
He said that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had established the space research agency in 1962, paving the way for laying a strong foundation for Indian space expeditions.
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal also congratulated the scientists for this feat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...