Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 11

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu has invited people to be part of his swearing-in ceremony in Shimla on Sunday afternoon.

I invite all to be the part of my swearing in ceremony today at 1.30 , Ridge , Shimla . I look forward all to grace the occasion as this win is dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh .

Seeking the blessings and best wishes



Jai Hind

Jai Himachal pic.twitter.com/vvlMhTvu9R — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) December 11, 2022

