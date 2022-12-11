Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon

Chandigarh, December 11
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu has invited people to be part of his swearing-in ceremony in Shimla on Sunday afternoon.
I invite all to be the part of my swearing in ceremony today at 1.30 , Ridge , Shimla . I look forward all to grace the occasion as this win is dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh .— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) December 11, 2022
Seeking the blessings and best wishes
Jai Hind
Jai Himachal pic.twitter.com/vvlMhTvu9R
In a tweet, Sukhu said, “I invite all to be the part of my swearing in ceremony today at 1.30, Ridge, Shimla. I look forward all to grace the occasion as this win is dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh. Seeking the blessings and best wishes."
