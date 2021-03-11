Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates park near his residence

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a park near Oakover, his official residence, in Shimla on Monday. The park, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore under the AMRUT Mission, has facilities such as open gym, playground, ramp for specially abled and waterfall.

The park also boosts of a storage tank with a capacity of 1.14 lakh litre to irrigate the plants. The CM said, “Rs two crore would be spent on the development of the park in second phase under the Smart City Mission.”

He added that the park has more than 30 species of plants and pine trees in order to conserve the flora. The CM said efforts were on to restore the old glory of Shimla. “Roads are being widened and more parking lots are being constructed to facilitate the resident and the tourists,” he said. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the park was an important step toward the beautification of the city.

