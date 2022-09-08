Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur okays promotion of 16 DSPs as Additional SPs

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 7

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today apporved a proposal to upgrade 16 posts of DSP to Additional SPs. The DSPs have been awaiting promotion for the past 12 years.

Vacant posts of DSP also to be filled

Facing stagnation since 2010, the Himachal Pradesh Police Services (HPPS) officers of 2010 batch were pursuing their case for the past more than a year. Their efforts succeeded when the Chief Minister announced to upgrade 16 posts of DSP to Additional SPs during an interaction with the HPPS officials last month.

Following the development, the Home Department today asked the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to issue clearance certificates of 17 DSPs of the 2010 and 2011 batches. A screening committee would then be set up to promote the eligible DSPs as Additional SPs.

The vacant posts of DSP would also be filled and 19 DSPs would get an opportunity to be promoted as Additional SPs, said sources in the Home Department.

The HPPS officers had been requesting the government since long for a cadre review to enhance promotional avenues by removing bottlenecks. The sanctioned strength of the HPPS officers is 189 with 140 posts of DSP.

Senior police officers have stressed the need to post Additional SPs in bordering areas like newly created police district of Nurpur and vulnerable subdivisions like Paonta Sahib, etc., in view of the rising crime.

The DSPs of the 2010 batch had got no promotion for 12 years. A Sub-Inspector, on the other hand, gets two promotions during this duration and is promoted as DSP, rued HPPS officers.

