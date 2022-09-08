Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur okays promotion of 16 DSPs as Additional SPs

Solan, September 7
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today apporved a proposal to upgrade 16 posts of DSP to Additional SPs. The DSPs have been awaiting promotion for the past 12 years.
Vacant posts of DSP also to be filled
Facing stagnation since 2010, the Himachal Pradesh Police Services (HPPS) officers of 2010 batch were pursuing their case for the past more than a year. Their efforts succeeded when the Chief Minister announced to upgrade 16 posts of DSP to Additional SPs during an interaction with the HPPS officials last month.
Following the development, the Home Department today asked the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to issue clearance certificates of 17 DSPs of the 2010 and 2011 batches. A screening committee would then be set up to promote the eligible DSPs as Additional SPs.
The vacant posts of DSP would also be filled and 19 DSPs would get an opportunity to be promoted as Additional SPs, said sources in the Home Department.
The HPPS officers had been requesting the government since long for a cadre review to enhance promotional avenues by removing bottlenecks. The sanctioned strength of the HPPS officers is 189 with 140 posts of DSP.
Senior police officers have stressed the need to post Additional SPs in bordering areas like newly created police district of Nurpur and vulnerable subdivisions like Paonta Sahib, etc., in view of the rising crime.
The DSPs of the 2010 batch had got no promotion for 12 years. A Sub-Inspector, on the other hand, gets two promotions during this duration and is promoted as DSP, rued HPPS officers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...