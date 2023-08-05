Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu briefs Congress chief Kharge about losses due to heavy rains last month

PTI

Shimla, August 5

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Saturday and discussed multiple issues concerning the state, including the losses due to heavy rains last month.

Sukhu informed Kharge about the devastation caused by floods and heavy rains in the state as well as the relief and rescue operations carried out by the state government.

He also told the Congress chief about the evacuation of tourists from Chandertaal at an altitude of 4,300 metres in Spiti, by his ministers.

The Congress government is trying its best to restore normalcy, Sukhu said and told Kharge that he has sought immediate relief from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge lauded the efforts of Sukhu for personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations on the spot, according to an official statement.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister also informed Kharge about his meeting with BJP President J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wherein he discussed various issues concerning the state.

