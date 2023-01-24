Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to meet PM Modi today

New Delhi, January 24

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

This will be the first meeting between the two after Sukhu took over as CM as last time Sukhu could not meet him due to covid.

Sukhu on Monday had called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on President Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi on Monday. It was a courtesy call. This is his first meeting with the President after becoming CM," said the Chief Minister's office.

He also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, added the CMO. IANS