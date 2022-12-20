Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for Covid, House session deferred

Shimla, December 19
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today tested positive for Covid ahead of his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resulting in postponement of all his programmes as well as the Vidhan Sabha session.
The test was conducted as part of protocol before the meeting with PM Modi, scheduled for 11 am today. It was a courtesy call by Sukhu after assuming the CM’s office. He was to return to the state capital in the afternoon after the meeting. “All programmes scheduled from December 21 to 24 have been postponed,” the CM’s media adviser said. The winter session was to begin on December 22.
