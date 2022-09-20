Himachal Pradesh CM works on Centre's directions: Alka Lamba

Mandi, September 19

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur does not function independently but works only on the directions of the Central Government. He has no control over bureaucracy, said AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba here today.

Alka, while addressing mediapersons here, said the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre had failed to control inflation and unemployment. She added, “The Central Government had provided LPG connections to needy families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana but the cost of gas cylinders has increased to above Rs 1,100. As a result, poor families are unable to buy refills for use in their kitchens.”

She alleged that Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani addressed a Mahila Samman Samroh at Rampur in Shimla district last week but did not speak even one word about high inflation.

She said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year to the youth of the nation but the BJP government had failed miserably to address the unemployment issue. In Himachal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government has failed to provide jobs to the youth. The paper for police constable recruitment was leaked, which shows how corruption is increasing in Himachal.”

Alka alleged, “Farmers are in distress because of poor governance. They are not getting fair prices for their agricultural and horticultural produce.” — TNS

Kotli college building still incomplete Six years have passed but the state government could not complete the under construction college building at Kotli in Mandi district due to the lack of funds. — Alka Lamba, AICC spokesperson

#inflation #jai ram thakur