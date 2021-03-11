Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee expanded, gets more office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

The Congress central leadership today appointed three senior vice-presidents, six vice-presidents, 13 general secretaries and 41 secretaries of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

The Congress president approved the proposal of the appointment of additional office-bearers, members of the executive committee, senior spokespersons and spokesperson. Thakur Singh Bharmourie, Rangeela Ram Rao and Adarsh Sood were appointed as senior vice-presidents while Kishori Lal, Jagjeevan Pal, Sohan Lal, Karnesh Jung, Chiranjee Lal and Mahinder Chauhan were appointed as vice-presidents.

Thirteen general secretaries and 41 secretaries were also announced. Bumber Thakur, Sanjay Rattan, Atul Sharma, Yashwant Chajta, Bawa Hardeep Singh, Bhawani Pathania, Yaspal Tanaik, Amit Pal Singh, Amit Nanda, Anita Verma (Theog), Ramesh Thakur, Surender Sethi and Dharampal Singh Pathania were made general secretaries.

Hari Singh Pachnaik was appointed member of the executive committee while Ramesh Chauhan and Manmohan Katoch were made senior spokespersons of the state Congress while Davinder Bushehri was appointed spokesperson.