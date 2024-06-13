Himachal Pradesh dam levels up as May heat hastens glacier melt

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 12

High temperatures in May have resulted in faster melting of glaciers in the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, causing higher inflows into the Beas and the Sutlej.

According to the data collected by The Tribune, the water level in the Bhakra dam reservoir, located in Bilaspur district, was 1,584 feet on June 12. It was about 39 feet more than the average water level of 1,545.49 feet at this time of the year. In fact, it is even more than the 1,570.63-foot level recorded in June last year. In the Pong dam, which is on the Beas, the water level was 1,313 feet on June 12, against the average of 1304.74 feet at this time of the year. Since not much rain has occurred in HP in the past month, the higher water levels are being attributed to faster melting of snow in the Beas catchment areas.

According to CP Singh, Chief Engineer (Irrigation), Bhakra dam, the higher inflows were recorded in the reservoir in May due to the high temperature and increased snowmelt in the Sutlej catchment areas. He said the higher inflows were recorded in the reservoir despite the fact that snowfall in the Sutlej catchment area was less last year.

Professor AK Mahajan, Department of Environmental Sciences, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, said global warming and high temperatures were causing glaciers to recede. Ironically, few studies have been conducted to study the situation.

