Himachal Pradesh dam levels up as May heat hastens glacier melt

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, June 12
High temperatures in May have resulted in faster melting of glaciers in the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, causing higher inflows into the Beas and the Sutlej.
According to the data collected by The Tribune, the water level in the Bhakra dam reservoir, located in Bilaspur district, was 1,584 feet on June 12. It was about 39 feet more than the average water level of 1,545.49 feet at this time of the year. In fact, it is even more than the 1,570.63-foot level recorded in June last year. In the Pong dam, which is on the Beas, the water level was 1,313 feet on June 12, against the average of 1304.74 feet at this time of the year. Since not much rain has occurred in HP in the past month, the higher water levels are being attributed to faster melting of snow in the Beas catchment areas.
According to CP Singh, Chief Engineer (Irrigation), Bhakra dam, the higher inflows were recorded in the reservoir in May due to the high temperature and increased snowmelt in the Sutlej catchment areas. He said the higher inflows were recorded in the reservoir despite the fact that snowfall in the Sutlej catchment area was less last year.
Professor AK Mahajan, Department of Environmental Sciences, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, said global warming and high temperatures were causing glaciers to recede. Ironically, few studies have been conducted to study the situation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises