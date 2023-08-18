 Himachal Pradesh declares heavy rains as state calamity : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal Pradesh declares heavy rains as state calamity

Himachal Pradesh declares heavy rains as state calamity

The death toll in rain-battered state has risen to 77, say officials

Himachal Pradesh declares heavy rains as state calamity

The entire hill state has been declared as a 'natural calamity affected area' in view of the damage caused to human life and property due to heavy rains. Reuters File



PTI

Shimla, August 18

The Himachal Pradesh government Friday declared the massive damage caused by heavy rains as a state calamity.

The entire hill state has been declared as a “natural calamity affected area” in view of the damage caused to human life and property due to heavy rains, a notification issued here on Friday said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had told PTI that the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to declare the massive damage caused by heavy rains as a state calamity.

The state is also awaiting a response from the Centre to declare the disaster in Himachal Pradesh as a national calamity, Sukhu said.

Speaking to PTI, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said that after the weather becomes normal and accessibility is improved, a complete assessment of the losses incurred by the hill state would be conducted and the report will be submitted to the Centre for recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, with the recovery of three more bodies from the rubble of a Shiv temple in Summer Hill on Friday, the death toll in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh has risen to 77 and 23 of these deaths were in the three major landslides in Shimla alone -- at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill and in Fagli and Krishnanagar, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

About four persons are still feared buried in the temple debris, the SP said.

Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in several districts, including Shimla.

The chief minister said rescue operations are going on in full swing and the state government is making efforts to help the affected families especially those whose houses have been damaged in the flash floods and landslides with its own resources.

“Central teams have inspected the affected areas for loss assessment and we need timely help from the Centre,” Sukhu said, adding that Himachal Pradesh has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 10,000 crore.

Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, 220 persons have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh and 11,637 houses have been partially or completely damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Over 600 roads are still closed in the state, out of which 550 would be opened in the next three days, said Public Works department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh.  About 408 transformers and 149 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Over the last three days, 2,074 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas of Kangra district.

Sukhu earlier said the state would need a year to rebuild the infrastructure damaged by the heavy rains this monsoon. The state government on Thursday relaxed conditions for spending the MLA local area development fund.

The MLAs would now be able to use their fund of Rs 2.10 crore per year for projects like construction of retaining walls and channelisation of drains.

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Rumour by imam triggered clashes at Nalhar: SIT probe

3
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

4
Himachal

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

5
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

6
Himachal

National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability

7
Haryana

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

8
Punjab

‘Pathis’ protest against SGPC

9
Nation

Mumbai most expensive city to live in India, guess which one is most affordable

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

The Lander Module will be lowered to an orbit for soft landi...

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

Haryana justifies numbers by claiming Nuh is essentially a M...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...

Desperate measure: Kota admin orders ‘anti-suicide device’ on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

Twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father denies beating his wife, says not aware of daughter consuming LSD

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father denies beating his wife, says not aware of daughter consuming LSD

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Honour killing in Gurugram: Married woman strangled to death by parents, brother

SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid’s plea seeking bail in UAPA case

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking