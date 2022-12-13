Himachal Pradesh deputy CM Agnihotri gets Jal Shakti, Transport and Language, Art and Culture; all other depts with CM Sukhu

Shimla, December 13
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was on Tuesday allocated Jal Shakti, Transport and Language, Art and Culture departments.
All the other departments, including Home and Finance, have been retained by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The Cabinet formation is yet to take place.
