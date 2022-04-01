Himachal Government withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions; stresses on use of masks

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to withdraw COVID-19 restrictions after decline in coronavirus cases in the state but advised people to continue using masks and maintain hand hygiene, a senior official said.

Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (HPDMA) laid out an order stating that all restrictions of containment of Covid 19 issued by State Executive Committee (SEC) are withdrawn with immediate effect.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, however, still adheres to its advisories on Covid containment measures, including use of face mask and hand hygiene.

Considering the nature of disease, SEC has asked district administration to remain observant of the situation. In case of any surge in cases, DDMA may consider taking prompt and proactive actions to combat spread of disease on the recommendations of Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, all departments and organisations of the government have been advised to ensure compliance with the directions of SEC.

#DDMA #hpdma