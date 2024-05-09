Himachal Pradesh Dy CM: Centre tried to destabilise govt

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 8

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that central BJP leaders were now visiting Himachal to seek public support in the Lok Sabha elections to be held on June 1. “I ask them how they can demand support for the BJP from people in these elections. They have ignored the interests of Himachal completely. Mandi and Kullu districts, which form parts of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, were hit badly by the rain disaster last year. Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the flood-affected people in Himachal to give them support,” he added.

Agnihotri said, “Instead of helping the disaster-hit Himachal, the Centre tried to destabilise the state government by weakening it financially. It did not release Rs 9 crore for the post-disaster need assessment. The government had calculated a loss of Rs 10,000 crore due to the rain disaster last year and submitted a report to the Centre for financial help but got nothing,” he alleged.

He said the Centre put a cap on foreign-funded projects in Himachal and reduced the revenue deficit grant from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 3 crore. Besides, the Centre also put a cap on the loan limit of the state. All these efforts were meant to destabilise the state government by weakening it financially, he added.

Agnihotri said, “Kangana Ranaut makes derogatory statements against Congress leaders like former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The people of the state and the Mandi constituency will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections for ignoring the interests of the state.”

