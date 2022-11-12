Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state

Jairam Thakur asks voters to turn out in big numbers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy".

He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

"First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting. "My humble request to all voters of Himachal Pradesh is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal," he added.