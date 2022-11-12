Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state

Chandigarh, November 12
As voting begins, Himachal is poised for a keen contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress in the electoral fight for political supremacy in the hill state, which has never repeated a government since 1985. Only 4 per cent voting was recorded in first hour of polling, said EC sources.
हिमाचल वोट करेगा OPS के लिए— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2022
हिमाचल वोट करेगा रोज़गार के लिए
हिमाचल वोट करेगा 'हर घर लक्ष्मी' के लिए
आइए, भारी संख्या में मतदान कीजिए, और हिमाचल की प्रगति और खुशहाल भविष्य के लिए अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दीजिए।
90-year-old Nazrim Mani cast his vote along with his 87-year-old wife at Kalpa in Kinnaur.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy".
He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.
"First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting. "My humble request to all voters of Himachal Pradesh is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Himachal Pradesh voters on Saturday to enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy", a reference to the assembly polls, and register a voting record.
हिमाचल प्रदेश की सभी विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। देवभूमि के समस्त मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने वाले राज्य के सभी युवाओं को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022
Facing strong winds of anti-incumbency, the BJP leadership led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur seems to be banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "charisma", while the main Opposition Congress is eyeing to return to the helm by wooing its 2.5-lakh strong government employees, the state's crucial vote bank, with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme. The senior leadership of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in the fray for the first time in the Assembly polls, were missing from the state with its leaders focusing on strengthening its vote bank in another poll-bound Gujarat.
Despite the cold weather and minor hiccups at polling stations at some places, there was no report of any delay in starting the poll process
About 30,000 security personnel, including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel have been deployed for peaceful conduct of polling in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
More than 55 lakh voters will vote the 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh today. At the nub of the fight is whether the BJP succumbs to the Himalayan state's "rivaaj", or tradition, of changing the government. Results will be out on December 8.
The voting for assembly election 2022 is set to begin at 8 and will continue till 5 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius