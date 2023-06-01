Himachal Pradesh farmers encouraged to cultivate millets

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 31

The state Agriculture Department is motivating farmers to cultivate millets in at least one or two fields and include these in their daily diet to stay healthy. This is being done as this year is being celebrated as International Year of Millets.

“Agricultural training and awareness camps are being organised in ‘aspirational’ Chamba district to make farmers aware of new techniques and public welfare schemes of the government,” said Dr Kuldeep Dhiman, Deputy Director, Agriculture.

He said arrangements were being made under a special action plan to promote natural farming. So far, 14,130 farmers of the district had adopted natural farming on about 1,646 hectares, he added.

Dhiman said, “The Agriculture Department has provided Rs 13.87 crore to the farmers of the district under various farm schemes.”

About the availability of seeds in the district under various schemes, he said 1,786 quintals of wheat, 2,246 quintals of maize and 127.6 quintals of paddy seeds had been distributed among farmers.