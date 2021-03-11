Himachal Pradesh first to start robust trial management in NDPS cases: DGP

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 15

The Himachal Police are the first in the country to start robust trial management and the police officers have been directed to depose on time to reduce pendency of NDPS cases. As many as 4,389 police personnel have deposed since March 29, 2021 till April 22 this year besides, 1,077 witnesses.

A weekly and cumulative record of number of police officers and witnesses deposed in the courts under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, pending deposition, processes served to witnesses and number of cases in which charge sheet has been submitted by the police for trial, is being maintained.

In March 2021, the Chief Justice had pointed out that 6,232 cases of NDPS were pending in courts due to non-attendance by the investigation officer and non-service of processes to witness in timely manner.

Following this, directions were issued to the SPs and IGs to ensure that police officers depose in trial on due date and specified time in summons and warrants, said DGP Sanjay Kundu.

Besides ensuring speedy trials in NDPS cases, other steps initiated by the state police for fast trial management include review of disposal of NDPS case properties lying at malkhanas to ensure safe disposal without any pilferage.

Attempts have been made for stricter norms for bails and confirming identity of sureties, he said adding that the Himachal Police were the first in the country to start robust trial management in NDPS cases.

To add to it, Register No. 29 Drug Trafficking Operators (DTO) has been started in all police stations to keep record of peddlers and drug disposal committees have been constituted.

The NDPS cases are on the rise and over 9,600 persons have been arrested in over 7,200 cases since 2017. About 11 per cent of the accused arrested in these case are from outside Himachal.

Lately, about 40 per cent of the new prisoners in jails were booked under the NDPS Act.

Speedy trials would also help in decongesting the jails in the state. There are about 2,982 inmates, including 2,121 under trials and 861 convicts, lodged in the jails. The total capacity of the jails in the state is 2,417 inmates.

Register at all police stations