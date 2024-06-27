Himachal Pradesh gearing up to adopt new criminal laws: ADGP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Abhishek Trivedi today said all cases would be handled under the three new criminal laws from July 1.

However, the cases that had already been registered would be handled under the old criminal laws, the ADGP said.

The new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

Talking to the media here, Trivedi said preparations regarding the transition to the criminal laws were in full swing. “Training is underway for all officials at every level and it will be completed soon. Judicial officers, forensic experts, prison officials and everyone involved in the administration of criminal justice needs training. We have appointed master trainers and set up training facilities at every police station for higher-ranking officers and head constables,” he said.

Several changes have been made in the new laws in accordance with the evolving times, he added. “The new laws heavily emphasise on technology thus ensuring uniformity in filing e-FIRs nationwide and boosting use of mobile phones and applications. Videography of any seizures will now be mandatory,” the AGDGP said.

He said the National Crime Records Bureau had introduced ‘Sankalan’, a free app through which people can get the information about the older sections of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act, alongside relevant new provisions under the new criminal laws.

Public awareness key

The ADGP said everyone should learn about the new laws. “The Police Research and Development Bureau has made videos available, which will have a significant impact in the coming years. We have started a helpline to address issues related to this. We have also organised refresher training courses,” he said.

Commandant, 1st Himachal Pradesh Armed Police Batallion, Junga, Rohit Malpani, who was also present on the occasion, said the primary objective of the new laws was to provide justice, not just punishment; where justice includes victims, accused individuals, and society, including women and children.

He said provisions for e-FIRs and Zero FIRs already existed but have now been formalised under the new laws, thereby eliminating grey areas. “Now, no officer can deny that a crime has occurred elsewhere, and therefore, that FIR cannot be registered at their police station.”

He said organised crimes, which were increasing in border districts, were previously recorded as murder, dacoity or robbery cases, but now a new section had been introduced.

“Previously, there was no option for lenient punishment, but now we have a section for minor offences. Community service has been added for sequential punishment. Employing children for committing crimes was previously unclear, but now there’s a section for it. Murder by mob lynching has been added as a crime. The punishment for causing death due to negligence or carelessness has been increased. The scope of theft has been expanded,” said Malpani.

