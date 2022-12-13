Himachal Pradesh government appoints 3 advisers with Cabinet rank

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 13

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed three advisers with Cabinet rank.

While Sunil Sharma had been appointed political adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu; Gokul Butail was on Tuesday appointed principal adviser, IT and innovation, to Himachal CM.

Butail is joint secretary of All India Congress Committee.

The state government also appointed Naresh Chauhan as principal adviser (media) to the Chief Minister.

All appointments have been made with immediate effect.