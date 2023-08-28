Himachal Pradesh government to explore options to restructure loans for affected people: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

PTI

Shimla, August 28

The Himachal Pradesh government is exploring options to restructure the loans of borrowers in disaster-affected areas to provide prompt relief to impacted families, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting of all secretaries to review the progress of various development projects and flagship schemes, Sukhu stressed the need for a comprehensive action plan in light of the recent calamities due to heavy rains.

During the review of the MukhyaMantri Sukh Aashray Yojna, Sukhu said 3,671 orphaned children have been newly enrolled under the scheme.

He also issued directions to bring uniformity in the rates of resthouses of various departments and said bookings should also be made online to bring transparency.

He added that robotic surgery was being introduced in all medical colleges of the state in a phased manner and the health department should work on it in a time-bound manner.

