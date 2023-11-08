Himachal Pradesh Governor: Create awareness to fight drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 7

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today appealed to the youth to work for the eradication of drug menace by creating mass awareness through the Nishchaya Project.

The Governor honoured 42 Bharat Scouts and Guides and Rangers and Rovers at Raj Bhawan here for their extraordinary performance during the year. He lauded the efforts of the Scouts in spreading awareness amongst people through the Nishchay campaign. The Bharat Scouts and Guides have started this innovative campaign to fight drug menace and spread awareness among people.

He presided over the closing ceremony of the state-level Foundation Day function of Bharat Scouts and Guides at Raj Bhawan here.

The Governor also gave away the certificates of appreciation to 222 state-level award winners. Janaki Shukla, Lady Governor, was also present on the occasion. Shukla said, “We all know that scouting is not a new concept for us. It is a 100-year-old ideology committed to the uplift of society and community and building personality. Thousands of young men and women associated with it globally are doing commendable work.” The Governor said that the Bharat Scouts and Guides, having a presence in 200 countries, had proved to be a milestone for young men and women.

