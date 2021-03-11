Himachal Pradesh Governor felicitates NCC cadets

A programme to felicitate the NCC cadets, who participated in the camp and parade on Republic Day in New Delhi, was organised at Raj Bhavan today. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over the function. He said the NCC taught loyalty and discipline, adding: “The NCC teaches us a sense of service towards society and plays an important role in awakening this spirit in the country.” The Governor said the cadets had made the state proud by participating in the Republic Day parade and their achievements were an inspiration for the other youths. He felicitated 11 cadets with a certificate of appreciation.

School Kids clean water sources

The students of Shimla Presidency School cleaned the area around water sources and collected the garbage thrown in the Chalog gram panchayat. Panchayat pradhan Suman Garg appreciated the efforts of the students in keeping the environment clean.

ABVP’s national executive meet begins

The three-day national executive meet of the ABVP began at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Vikasnagar, Shimla on Friday. In the meeting, the ABVP will discuss issues such as 75 years of the party, implementation of the National Education Policy, increasing interference of state governments in universities and issues such as paper leak among others.