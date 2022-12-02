Himachal Pradesh Governor launches telemedicine, meditation schemes for prisoners

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 1

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar launched seven new schemes for inmates initiated by the Prisons and Correctional Services Department at the Model Central Prison, Kanda, near here, today.

The schemes launched today include meditation programme, telemedicine project, financial literacy programme, waste management, free online coaching and audio library. The occasion was also marked by release of a poetry collection ‘Parwaz’.

The Governor said it was an emotional moment for him to see the skills of the inmates of prison. He appreciated the efforts of Prisons and Correctional Services Additional Director General of Police Satwant Atwal.

“Whatever may be the reason for coming here, prisoners are here to learn, experiment, get trained and move forward with positive thoughts,” said Arlekar. He said this was a correctional home, so various programmes were being run for prisoners which would not just benefit them but also the society at large.

Earlier, the Governor launched transcendental meditation programme and training, which will be implemented by the Transcendental Meditation Institute. He also launched a telemedicine programme in prisons through e-Sanjeevani, under which specialist doctors will give online consultation to prisoners.

The Governor also launched a financial literacy programme for prisoners in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India. Free online coaching for children of prisoners with the help of Smile Foundation was also launched. An audio library was also started for the prisoners, who could not read books due to paucity of time.

ADGP Atwal gave details about various activities organised by the Prisons and Correctional Services Department. “One barrack in every jail has been declared as a “free prison” where eligible prisoners are earning their livelihood by going out of the jail and taking care of their families,” she revealed.

She said Himachal was the only state in the country which had provided a facility like “free prison” to eligible women prisoners, which is now being followed by other prisons.

State jails overcrowded