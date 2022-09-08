Himachal Pradesh Governor meets IAS, HPAS officers

Shimla, September 7
The IAS probationers of 2021 batch and trainee officers of 2022 batch of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) and the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar here today. These officers are undergoing training at the HP Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Fairlawn, Shimla.
The Governor asked them to serve the society with utmost dedication, honesty and patriotism. He said, “You should be identified with your outstanding behaviour and service toward the people. You should work by keeping the interest of the country in mind.”
He discussed work culture in the state government departments, tourism industry, environment and other issues related to the governance of the state. He also shared his personal experiences with them and advised them to keep a positive outlook.
