Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar launches anti-TB campaign

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ at Sangla in Kinnaur district.

He said that the total notification rate of tuberculosis (TB) in the state in 2021 was 191 cases per lakh population. He added that there were total 14,492 cases in the state last year, out of which 74 per cent were in rural areas, 23.4 per cent were in urban areas and 2.6 per cent were in tribal areas.

“With concerted efforts, TB will be eradicated from the state by 2023. The tribal district of Kinnaur has been selected for the launch of the campaign,” the Governor said.

He added that it was the collective responsibility of the entire society to check the disease. He expressed satisfaction over the contribution made by the corporate sector. He added that the state Red Cross Society was also contributing in this direction.

Dr Roshan Lal, Chief Medical Officer, Kinnaur, and Gopal Beri, Deputy Managing Director, National Health Mission, welcomed the Governor. They spoke about various activities that would be undertaken under the TB eradication programme.

The campaign was launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Arlekar also distributed ‘Poshan’ kits and inaugurated a blood donation camp.