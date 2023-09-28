Himachal Pradesh Governor reviews works under Central schemes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today reviewed works of various centrally sponsored schemes with the district administration at Kalpa in Kinnaur district today.

“Employers are the backbone of any organisation and it is through them that all the government schemes percolate down to the people for their benefit,” he said at the review meeting. It becomes mandatory to ensure transparency, fairness and dedication towards the work to maintain the continuity of the schemes, he added.

The Governor said all the border villages were designated as the First Village under the Vibrant Village Programme and the centrally sponsored schemes should be judiciously implemented in such villages.

“The exchange of information would only be possible when these villages are developed and equipped with modern facilities. Such schemes should be worked out for these villages which could benefit the people,” he added.

He pointed out that the problem of shortage of water at some places in these villages had been brought to his notice. He asked the department concerned to prepare a detailed project report in consultation with the Ministry of Jal Shakti so that it could be addressed.

The agenda pertaining to Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Mid Day Meal Scheme in Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, Atma Project in Agriculture Sector, Integrated Horticulture Mission in Horticulture Department, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was discussed at the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Torul Ravish informed about various central schemes besides the damage caused by natural disaster in the district recently particularly in Pooh and Bhaba Nagar sub-division.

