Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla admitted to Noida hospital after he complains of chest pain

PTI

Noida, February 27

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain, officials said on Monday.

Shukla (70) was admitted to Kailash Hospital around midnight, hospital spokesperson VB Joshi told PTI.

He is in Delhi NCR since Saturday on a visit during which he made courtesy calls on President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others.

"The Himachal Pradesh governor was admitted to Kailash Hospital around last midnight after he complained of chest pain. He is still in hospital and undergoing tests and treatment. His condition is stable now," Joshi said.

Shukla, a BJP leader and former Union minister, assumed the charge as the 29th governor of Himachal on February 18.

A resident of Rudrapur in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla, a four-time MLA, started his political journey from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.