Himachal Pradesh govt bans mining in Beas river basin

Shimla, August 23

The state government today decided to stop the operations of all stone crushers on both perennial and non-perennial rivulets in the Beas river basin and its tributaries with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the decision was taken following an alarming transformation of the ecosystem during the current monsoon season wreaking havoc downstream of the Beas and its tributaries in Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts, besides the Chakki rivulet in Kangra district.

“The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of human settlements and infrastructure and preserve the fragile ecology and environment of the state. However, the lease of legal mining has not been cancelled,” he added.

Sukhu said that the existing captive and temporary stone crushers shall not come under the purview of the order. He added that directions had been given to the Department of Environment, Science and Technology and Climate Change to convene a high-level expert consultation meeting inviting experts from the IITs, NITs, research and development institutions and universities to identify the factors that led to such a disastrous situation.

The Chief Minister said that the department would also conduct a comprehensive scientific study by constituting a multi-sectoral expert committee to evaluate the cumulative impact of unscientific and illegal mining activities.

The committee would also assess the need for more effective regulation and management of such operations to preserve the environment of the river system and avoid any anthropogenic-induced disaster in the state.

