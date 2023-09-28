Himachal Pradesh Govt set to hire 500 e-taxis for its depts

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, September 27

The state government will hire 500 e-taxis for its departments as part of its plan to reduce carbon footprint and provide employment to unemployed youth.

Under the scheme that is likely to be rolled out soon, the unemployed youth will get 50 per cent subsidy on the total cost of the vehicle, which will then be attached with a government department. The owner of the vehicle will earn a fixed monthly income from the department concerned.

“The Transport Department has completed all formalities for the launch of the scheme. Now, the government will decide when it is to be launched,” said Anupam Kashyap, Director, Transport.

One of the requirements for rolling out the scheme was the creation of a portal on which interested persons, who must be bona fide residents of the state, would apply to avail of subsidy. The government departments, too, would register their demand of e-vehicles on the portal. “The Secretary, Transport, has written to all departments to upload their requirements for e-taxis on the portal, which is ready,” said Kashyap.

Under the scheme, the vehicle would be attached with a government department for four years initially. “As per our calculation, the vehicle will become loan free in four years and the person concerned will recover his investment,” said Ashish Kohli, Secretary, State Transport Authority.

According to officials, the vehicle owner would get an assured minimum income of at least Rs 45,000 per month. “Depending on the category of e-vehicle, the monthly remuneration will vary but the minimum income will be Rs 45,000 per month,” Kohli said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport, which is the first department to shift to e-taxis, would procure a few more such vehicles. “We already have 19 e-taxis and we will procure 15 more,” said Kashyap.

Twin objectives The step aims at achieving the twin objectives of reducing carbon footprint and creating job avenues

#Shimla