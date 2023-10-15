Himachal Pradesh govt taking huge loans but no schools opened: Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

The Congress assumed power in the state 10 months ago and since then its government is raising huge loans. The loan taken by the present government runs into thousands of crores, said BJP state president Rajeev Bindal in a statement issued here today.

Bindal said, “The Congress government has closed 1,500 institutions claiming that it does not have sufficient funds to run them. It has retrenched many employees stating that it does not have money to pay them salaries. No new schools, hospitals or colleges have been opened in the state, but the government continues to raise huge loans.”

“If the government wants to fulfil the guarantees that the Congress had given to people before the elections, it needs at least Rs 50,000 crore. Congress leaders curse the previous BJP government for the debt, but now their government has been taking huge loans. The Congress government and leaders must stop mud-slinging and start fulfilling promises made to the people,” he added.

