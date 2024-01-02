Himachal Pradesh govt to launch second phase of solar power start-up scheme

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

The Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today decided to launch the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-Up Yojana Phase-II for the youth aged between 21 and 45 years for setting up solar power projects.

Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, said that besides achieving the ‘clean energy’ target of the government, the scheme focused on the installation of solar power projects of 100 kW to 500 kW capacity, thereby contributing substantially to the state’s renewable energy target. This would not only provide self-employment opportunities but would also stimulate economic growth for the youth in future, he added.

He said that under the scheme, the youth having land could earn a monthly income of Rs 20,000 for 25 years with the establishment of a 100 kW solar power project on three bighas, Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh per month from 200 kW and 500 kW projects set up on 5 bighas and 10 bighas, respectively. He added that the beneficiaries of the scheme would have to pay just 10 per cent of the required amount as security deposit while the government would provide 30 per cent equity. It would also facilitate 70 per cent bank loan.

He said that the government would set up an educational institution, which would specifically cater to the needs of differently abled children in the state. He added, “All modern facilities and technology will be provided at the integrated school and college for these special children to ensure their proper education and skill development. We had made a law on January 1, 2022, that all 4,000 orphan children will be treated as the children of the state. On New Year today, we decided to set up an educational institute for differently able children.”

Sukhu said that all modern facilities and technology would be made available for these special children, including visually and hearing impaired, so that they were not deprived of quality education.

Ministers, MLAs to visit villages

The Cabinet also gave nod to starting the Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar scheme all over the state from January 8

Interactions with the beneficiaries of government schemes would be held at village clusters till February 12 as part of the scheme

From January 8 to February 12, all ministers, MLAs and Congress candidates would visit two panchayats in one day, said Sukhu

