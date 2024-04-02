Himachal Pradesh Gyan Vigyan Samiti to ask Election Commission to curb drug abuse during poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 1

The Himachal Pradesh Gyan Vigyan Samiti will be asking the Election Commission to take strict action against the use of drugs during the elections on the occasion of World Book Day, that falls on April 23. The samiti will also submit a memorandum to the Commission regarding the demand.

The samiti would also submit memoranda to all districts via the DCs concerned to curb substance abuse in the state on the occasion of World Tobacco Day, that falls on May 31. Samiti state secretary Satyavan Pundir said the decision was taken during a recent three-day workshop that was organised by it that was held in Mandi. He said there were plans to organise joint campaigns with northern states in the coming days. He added that the samiti would also conduct two regional workshops in Solan and Mandi in April.

“On April 7, a public health campaign focusing on the right to health will be launched, along with the establishment of a public health and counseling center in Shimla.” said Pundir. He added that a comprehensive forum would be formed with stakeholders and various organisations, ranging from the state to the local level that immediately after the elections, in June.

“An awareness campaign will be launched through an art troupe. It would conclude on November 23,” he said.

