Himachal Pradesh had 2nd-lowest suicide rate in country in '22: NCRB

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 6

Himachal Pradesh had the second-lowest suicide rate across the country in 2022, stated the latest data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Manipur recorded the lowest rate.

As per NCRB record, Himachal has registered 27.6 per cent decline in suicides in 2022 as compared to 2021 while Manipur, which has the lowest rate in the same year, has registered a decline of 46.9 per cent, stated the NCRB data.

As many as 644 persons died by suicide in 2022 in Himachal Pradesh as compared to 889 people who ended their life in 2021 in the state. The state had registered an increase of 3.7 per cent in suicides in 2021 as compared to 2020.

In 2020, as many as 857 people died by suicide as compared to 584 in 2019, thereby registering an increase of 46.7 per cent. The increase in suicide rate then can be attributed to the pandemic-induced lockdown when people were confined to four walls of their houses leading to isolation and depression.

The suicide rate of Himachal Pradesh was equal to that of the national average of 12 per cent (per 1 lakh population) in 2021. It dropped to 8.7 per cent in 2022, stated the NCRB data.

Abhishek Trivedi, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), HP, told The Tribune, “We have been continuously keeping a tab on unnatural deaths and suicide in the state. We have set up special suicide prevention helplines wherein well-trained male and female police personnel hear out the people, their problems in life and counsel them accordingly. In Mandi district, senior police officials have done a remarkable work in this direction.”

“Apart from that, under state police’s Pradhav: Wipe Out Drugs initiative, youth are sensitised on hazardous impacts of drugs. So all of these factors have directly or indirectly helped in bringing down the suicide rate in the state,” added ADGP Trivedi.

Prof Anita Sharma, department of psychology, Himachal Pradesh University, said, “Emotional catharsis has to be there but due to isolation during the pandemic, people were in depression. That led to sudden upsurge in suicides. But it has proven to be a blessing in disguise as people are more connected now. Parents have started sharing quality time with their children.”

