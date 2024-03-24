Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao bats for pre-litigation mediation

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 23

Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao said length of time was a deterrent in dispensing justice and the pre-litigation mediation should be fortified with the changing perspective of the judiciary and litigation.

Presiding over as a chief guest on the inauguration of the extension building of the Kullu Judicial Court Complex here today, he said the judicial institutions should remain committed to make justice accessible to the people by strengthening existing avenues and evolving newer means to achieve affordable, quick and satisfactory settlement of disputes. Judicial officers, lawyers and administrative staff should perform their duties with greater dedication, commitment and efficiency, he added.

The Chief Justice said the online module had been developed for the High Court and the district courts in the state. He said the FASTER (Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records) system ensured transmission of e-authenticated copies of the interim orders, stay orders, bail orders and record of proceedings to the duty-holders for compliance and due execution, through a secured electronic communication channel.

Rao said this expedites online bail procedures and release of inmates at the earliest. He said online fee could be paid to seek certified copies of court orders through the website of the courts and the advocates receive the status through SMS. He said hybrid hearing facilities through video conferencing were being provided by the High Court, which facilitates the dispensing of justice without traveling long distances.

The Chief Justice said better infrastructure in the courts assists in access of justice to the masses and comfortable and efficient dispensation of justice. Adequate infrastructure was essential to ensure that access to justice was not diminished.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua said work of the extension building was started in January 2020. She thanked the Kullu Bar Association for the delicious ‘dham’. The extension building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.58 crore.

Kullu District and Sessions Judge Davinder Kumar Sharma welcomed the Chief Justice and other dignitaries. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice for creating facilities on the court premises.

