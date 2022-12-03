Himachal Pradesh High Court: Complete bypass by January 31

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 2

The HP High Court has directed the state authorities to ensure that the contractor, who is executing the Theog bypass project, deploys more manpower and machinery and ensures that it is completed at least by January 31, 2023. It also directed the authorities concerned to file a status report in this regard on or before March 9, 2023.

While passing the order, a Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh observed, “We have been noticing the construction of the Theog bypass for over a decade. It is not understood as to why the bypass construction is being delayed, when it was scheduled to be made open to the public this year. Recently, we have observed not only idle parking but also encroachments on the bypass made by rehriwalas and fariwalas.”

During the course of hearing, the court was informed by the Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, through an affidavit that 472 cases of encroachment — 134 in Shimla (Theog NH), 240 in Mandi zone and 98 in Hamirpur zone — have been identified and 170 encroachments had already been removed.

On this, the court directed all SDMs concerned and revenue authorities, where the cases of encroachment are pending, to decide these expeditiously and in no event later than four weeks. It clarified in the order that likewise, all civil courts seized of the matters were directed to decide the list within three months and file a compliance report by March 9, 2023.

On the previous date of hearing, the court had directed the Engineer-in-Chief to submit a list of all such cases where the orders of eviction had attained finality but still encroachers were squatting on government land.

In compliance with the order, the officer had filed an affidavit mentioning the details of encroachments and the pendency of cases. The court passed the order on a petition regarding encroachments on highways.