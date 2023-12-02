Himachal Pradesh High Court notice to 13 stone crushers operating illegally in Nalagarh

Our Correspondent

Shimla, December 1

The HP High Court has issued notices to the state government, State Pollution Control Board and 13 stone crushers in Nalagarh on a petition alleging that they are operating without permission.

While issuing notices, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua observed that “we fail to understand that how the respondents are operating stone crushers without having the permission to operate.”

The court was informed that the stone crusher owners were operating their units and also mining leases though the Pollution Control Board had not issued the consent to operate to them.

The court directed the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Solan, to visit the place where the stone crushers were said to be operating and submit a report about whether these units had removed the deficiencies pointed out in the show-cause notice issued by the Pollution Control Board to them.

#Environment #Nalagarh #Pollution #Shimla