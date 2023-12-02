Himachal Pradesh High Court notice to 13 stone crushers operating illegally in Nalagarh

Shimla, December 1
The HP High Court has issued notices to the state government, State Pollution Control Board and 13 stone crushers in Nalagarh on a petition alleging that they are operating without permission.
While issuing notices, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua observed that “we fail to understand that how the respondents are operating stone crushers without having the permission to operate.”
The court was informed that the stone crusher owners were operating their units and also mining leases though the Pollution Control Board had not issued the consent to operate to them.
The court directed the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Solan, to visit the place where the stone crushers were said to be operating and submit a report about whether these units had removed the deficiencies pointed out in the show-cause notice issued by the Pollution Control Board to them.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...