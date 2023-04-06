Himachal Pradesh High Court reserves verdict on plea against Shimla Municipal Corporation ward reduction

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 5

The HP High Court today reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the decision of the state government, whereby it had reduced the wards of Municipal Corporation, Shimla, from 41 to 34.

After hearing the submissions of the parties, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya reserved its judgment.

During the course of hearing, it was contended before the court by the senior counsel Satya Pal Jain for the petitioner that the reduction of wards from 41 to 34 had been done in violation of provisions of the HP Municipal Corruption Act, 1994 as well as in violation of HP Municipal Corporation (election) Rules, 2012.

Therefore, both the reduction of wards from 41 to 34 as well as adopting the old delimitation is illegal, unconstitutional and liable to be quashed.

However, on the other hand, the Advocate General Anup Rattan defended the decision of the state government by contending that the decision of the state is well reasoned and it has been taken after considering the needs of the people.

The previous BJP government had delimited Shimla municipal wards and increased the same from 34 to 41. However, the present government led by Congress has reversed the decision and has abolished seven new municipal wards of the city and now the civic body will go back to 34 wards from 41.